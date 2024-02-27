DSO fine tunes Music Director finalists to four candidates

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra announces finalists for its new Music Director.

Nearly 150 national and international applicants submitted interest in the position through the fall of 2023.

The DSO’s Search Committee, composed of musicians, board members and community leaders, narrowed the field to four finalists: Mélisse Brunet , Filippo Ciabatti, Michelle Di Russo, and Taichi Fukumura.

J.C. Barker is the Orchestra's Executive Director. He says the process was quick, but thorough.

“We took that list of 147, and we looked at every single one. We brought it down to 17 - and we had 17 interviews. Then we actually took that list down to nine out of the 17.”

Barker says DSO audiences will get a chance to see each of the candidates conduct next season.

“At this point the committee’s in the process of working with each one of them for programming. We’ve given them some guidelines, so, we’ve made the announcement, but, at the same time, we are also working on our programming, because we hope to get our season announced within, I would say, within the next month.”

The DSO plans to name its new Music Director sometime in Spring 2025.

