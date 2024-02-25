DDOA's Briana Henry seeks to engage underserved storytellers

Born in Delaware and raised in rural Kent County, Briana Henry studied Fine Arts and Community Engagement at the University of Delaware.

As an artist, Henry uses photography and videography to create collaborations. While studying at UD, Henry contributed to the documentary “Arrivals, What Was Left Behind, What Lies Ahead”, which recorded stories from displaced Native Americans, immigrants and refugees in Idaho. Henry is confident that experience will transfer.

"We brought that back to UD to share with professors, students, and faculty of what was going on in Idaho and how that eventually can be brought to Delaware to do a project here.”

﻿At the Division, she will work with DDOA staff and community partners to specifically expand access to arts and initiatives for Delaware's historically rural, and low-income populations.

"I believe there is space where there could be more creativity and stories down there in rural Delaware. The artistic hub is brewing down there, but people don't realize the culture that is being missed out on and stories we're waiting to hear of the communities around there.”

Henry says her rural upbringing and her art will be effective tools in her new position as she promotes the underserved communities across the First State.

