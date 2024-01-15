Dream Big Performing Arts Center draws sold-out houses in Delmar

Delmar’s Dream Big Performing Arts Center appears to be a big hit.

Comedian Dan Bell’s multi-purpose performance center downstate is drawing sell-out crowds its first few weekends.

RJ Jackson is one of several regional comedians who are pulling together with Bell to program the Dream Big Performing Arts Center. The group started up together ten years ago in informal sessions in Milton, and have fostered the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene developing downstate.

The new center opened two weeks ago - hosting shows mainly on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Some of us have 20 hours a day on this project for months and we are finally here in this wonderful intimate setting, with beautiful lighting, perfect audio."

All along, the group envisioned an intimate setting that would have both performer and audience appeal.

While stand-up is a major focus, Dream Big looks to host all kinds of performing acts, meetings and mixers.

"You're going to be able to see acts that are on Netflix, Comedy Central. You're going to see comedians that have hundreds of thousands, millions of Tik Tok and YouTube subscribers. You're going to see musicians and magicians."

Programming information is available on the website at dreambigvenues.com.

