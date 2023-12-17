The Queen and The Knotty G's celebrate the Winterland Ballroom

The Queen in Wilmington recreates the San Francisco scene this month.

The Queen pays tribute to an iconic West Coast music venue and the man behind it with WinterQueen: A Tribute to Winterland Ballroom.

The event harkens back to the music and bands that put promoter Bill Graham’s Winterland Ballroom at the center of the San Francisco music scene in the 1960’s and 1970s.

WinterQueen will feature a house band led by The Knotty G’s with top local and regional acts joining them to perform music from the likes of Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead and others that played the Winterland Ballroom.

The Knotty G’s Charles Knott says, "Looking at the list of people that played there, it’s just astounding at how potent a hub that was for everything happening at the time. You know, all the San Francisco bands, that was their home court."

Gillian Knott says the idea expands beyond typical music tributes.

"I think we just wanted to dig a little deeper. There was so much music happening at Winterland. So many unique moments. If you just think of ‘Live at Winterland’, there’s so many bands that recorded live albums there, there was such an energy in that room. So we thought that room should be celebrated beyond what everybody expects of the Last Waltz kind of thing. "

WinterQueen: A Tribute to Winterland Ballroom is Friday, December 22 at The Queen.

It kicks off at 8pm.

