Paint Dover! creates plein air exhibition for Biggs Weekend

Paint Dover! Plein Air is in its fifth year.

Artists from around the region will put brush to canvas to offer their view of Downtown Dover during the annual event October 3rd through the 5th.

The community is invited to watch more than 30 artists paint outdoors throughout the three days. On Thursday, the artists assemble at the Biggs Museum in Dover.

Lauren Fravel, a curator with the Biggs, says there are numerous opportunities to watch artists creating.

“They spend three days painting. There are specified painting sites around town that we recommend, that we know have great views and the people that live there know that this is coming. Then Thursday night they bring their paintings, put them on their easels - paintings are still wet - and put these on the lawn in front of the museum, and we have a reception for them.”

Fravel says the artists bring unique approaches to the new works.

“Sometimes they find angles, vantage points that we didn’t think of, like last year there was a hurricane right before this event, so we had a few rainy days. Artists would open the trunks of their cars, use that as a shield and paint in the rain and got the most beautiful reflections that we were not expecting in the finished works.”

The celebration kicks off with a reception & Award Ceremony, Thursday, October 5.

Paint Dover! Takes place during "Biggs Weekend". The museum offers free admission all weekend long, with additional special programs on Saturday, October 7.

All artwork created during Paint Dover! will be available for sale to the public through the Downtown Dover Partnership.

For more information, visit: downtowndoverpartnership.com.

