Outdoor performances handle weather challenges

It’s mid-season for the summer cultural calendar and smoke from Canadian wildfires and weather have had an impact on outdoor performances.

Freeman Arts Pavilion Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham says the weather has been problematic, with air quality less of an issue. “The smoke has not affected us in the way of cancellations. Obviously we’re mindful of people with preexisting conditions that might be affected by being outside in some of that smoky stuff, but we haven’t had shows where the air quality was to a point that we had to cancel shows.

Cunningham adds that the weather, on the other hand, was not as cooperative. “We have had a few cancellations due to weather. It definitely seems more of a rainy season this year than the last couple of years - we’d been blessed with a little more, a little bit of a drier summer.”

The Arts Pavilion continues shows through August. Performers include

Marcus King, Diana Krall, Shakey Graves and Lucius, The Righteous Brothers, Southside Johnny and Gary Clark Jr.

Freeman’s Saturday morning childrens’ programming continues through September 2.

Delaware Shakespeare added a performance of Macbeth in Rockwood Park last week to make up for two earlier weather cancellations.

DelShakes now begins production on its tour of Cymbeline.