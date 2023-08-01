The Grand puts over 50 live performances on stage this season

Byrds co-founder and acclaimed guitarist Roger McGuinn opens the The Grand season September 6. The Temptations and The Four Tops, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, and Lewis Black Live are some more of the diverse performers who round out the year.

The schedule includes a show on the Wilmington Riverfront. A celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop comes to Frawley Stadium September 22nd as The Grand presents the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Concert.

September also includes a celebration of world music and culture with the Pedrito Martinez Group and Tablao Flamenco.

Manocchio says, “We just want to make these venues accessible to all sorts of families, members of the community, you know, have something that everybody can be excited to come and enjoy.”

Grand Executive Director says Pam Manocchio says there’s something for everyone:

“Another focus that we’ve really been working on is developing bigger and better family events - we’ve got a lot of options for children.”

Also coming to Wilmington’s historic theater are singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt; comedians Tig Notaro and David Sedaris and Broadway legends Alan Cumming and Sutton Foster.

The Grand’s Broadway in Wilmington series at The Playhouse on Rodney Square opens in October with Pretty Woman: The Musical. The holidays include Million Dollar Quartet Christmas and the family-favorite Annie.