Christina Cultural Arts Center and Mt. Cuba Center and collaborate for concert

Mt. Cuba partners with Christina Cultural Arts Center students Friday evening in a public concert.

The partnership emphasizes the powerful combination of nature and music.

And Mt. Cuba Center’s Manager of Public Programs, Caroline Fazzini,says bringing the two organizations together to make it happen makes perfect sense.

“I think the culmination of both of our missions - trying to find mutually beneficial outcomes to both of us - that makes it special.”

10-15 students, ranging in age from 10 to 15, will perform at a public concert in the center’s gardens in Hockessin.

Christina Cultural Arts Center Executive Director James Ray Rhodes calls it a great opportunity for the students and the center.

“To get outside, to introduce our students to nature, to learn different things about what they do at Mt. Cuba, while at the same time present a platform of dancing, music, singing in a different environment helps to expand our students’ horizons, our teachers’ horizons,” said Rhodes.

“For instance at our most recent recital we did a very powerful piece on mental health - and the importance of mental health - so that these dances, these songs, this choreography moves you, one, to feel a certain way, and two, to take action,” he said.

And Rhodes points out that the program is also important to supporters of Mt. Cuba and Christiana Cultural Arts Center, as the two are “collaborating so that funders can see that small arts organizations - entities - are addressing that focus that they look towards.“

The event, featuring students from Christina Cultural Arts Center in an evening of performances in Mt. Cuba’s gardens, takes place Friday, July 7 from 6pm to 7:30pm.

