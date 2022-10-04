The Arts at Trinity presents 'Romez3 Arts' Sunday

The Arts at Trinity’s 2022-2023 concert season opens this weekend.

The Arts at Trinity kicks off its 11th season this Sunday, October 9, 2022 with a performance by Washington, D.C.-based Romez3 Arts.

Trinity Episcopal Church music director David Simmons is an advisor to The Arts at Trinity program - and he says Romez3 Arts will bring a truly intercultural flavor to its performance.

“They are going to bring both the incredible music of Spain and Latin America to our concert series," he said. "They’re going to be presenting a really eclectic, both from the classical world and the folk world - with a real emphasis on dance. So there’s going to be the sizzling rhythms of Zarzuela, who is sort of a unique form of Spanish Operetta.”

Simmons adds that Romez3 Arts will also perform the Argentine Tango, Puerto Rican waltz and lots of other dances with classically trained singers, dancers and percussionists joining the performance.

“They’ll be bringing singers - classically trained singers - dancers and percussionists, all led by Carlos Rodriguez who is their conductor and a pianist who works with Washington Opera; he’s like a one man orchestra at the piano," he said. "And we are so thrilled to be able to bring this really unique program here to Wilmington to sort of finish off our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Simmons notes Romez3 Arts’ encourages audience participation - with several pieces designed to have the audience try the different dance moves.

The Romez3 Arts show is free and begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church.