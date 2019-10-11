Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum exhibitions focus on beauty, gender & identity

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington presents two exhibitions this month focused on beauty, gender and identity.

Posing Beauty in African American Culture, runs October 19 through January 26, and Angela Fraleigh: Sound the Deep Waters, is already open and runs through April 12 next year.

“It’s exhibitions such as the ones that we are hosting, that allow for a deeper conversation around traditional standards and around expectations - especially around these specific subjects,” said Margaret Winslow, curator of contemporary art at the Delaware Art Museum.

Winslow describes the exhibitions as “provocative.”

Winslow says exhibits like these are extremely important, especially during the #MeTooMovement, “Exhibitions such as these - the voices that are explored are presented in the galleries and allows visitors to look deeply at their own culture and at their own society. We can also see notions like beauty and gender identity; these are ever-changing.”

Winslow says the exhibitions continue the Museum’s effort to increase the representation of women artists and artists of color in its galleries.

Your can read more about the Delaware Art Museum and many of its exhibits here.




