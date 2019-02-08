Arts Playlist: UD professor/students help Master Players ensemble dress for success

The University of Delaware’s Master Players Concert Series Ensemble-in-Residence, 6-WIRE, takes the stage later this month in New York City.

And when it plays its sold-out show at Carnegie Hall, the ensemble will be wearing some very special performance attire, thanks to a UD professor and her students.

The attire is being designed and made by Belinda Orzada – a professor of Apparel Design in the Fashion and Apparel Studies Department at UD. And she’s being assisted by a team of Fashion and Apparel Studies students.

The concert is being produced and presented by the UD Master Players Concert series’ Artistic Director Xiang Gao.

He says this is an exciting opportunity for the fashion studies students.

“We’re giving the stage of Carnegie to them to showcase their vision. And I think the audience will get to really experience the expression of the students artistically,” Gao said.

Gao says he expects the attire to be comfy, gorgeous and practical.

He hopes to see the completed outfits by the week of the performance.

“You know I really want to try them before the final sound-check. We have to move on stage and I want to make sure these outfits fit very well,” said Gao.

You can hear 6-WIRE here and you can read more about them and their latest performance in NYC here.

