Arts Playlist: New movie to be filmed at area beaches

A new crime-thriller movie will start filming in Ocean City, Maryland this fall.

It’s called “To Avenge,” and according to Philadelphia-based writer, producer and photographer Nick Belial, he chose Ocean City for a reason.

“I’ve actually been going to Ocean City for more than 40 years and I absolutely love it there. There’s just something electric in the air when you’re on the boardwalk and I love being close to the ocean; I feel most at home when I’m in that area,” Belial said.

Belial saysfilming will also take the production to Lewes and Slaughter Beach, as well as Wilmington and Cape May, New Jersey.

He says “To Avenge” is about a young woman who is sexually assaulted while visiting her friends in Ocean City and a complete stranger steps in to help avenge what happened to her.

The main characters are Vera, the young woman who is assaulted; she will be played by Taylor Hay. The stranger who comes to Vera's aide is Taarna and will be played by Hanna Kleeman. Other actresses and actors starring in the film will include Erika Eleniak, Zach Galligan, Kelli Maroney, Bernard Robichaud and Brooke Lewis.

Extras are needed for the film. And Belial says he would really like extras who feel a connection to his film’s story.

“I’m asking anybody who would hear about this to first, research the film - look us up, google us or use a search engine of your choice and get out there and check out our imdb page and our website. Read about the story, read about the characters and our great cast,” said Belial.



To sign up to be an extra or to read more about "To Avenge," click here.



You can also visit Nick Belial's director page here.









