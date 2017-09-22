Arts Playlist: UD's Dept. of Music launches another concert season

Music is back in the air on the campus of the University of Delaware this month as UD’s Department of Music opens its 2017-2018 Fall Concert season.

For our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with UD Department of Music spokeswoman Diana Milburn and UD’s Director of Orchestral Activities Dr. James Anderson discuss the school’s music program and learn more about some of the performers scheduled for this season.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.