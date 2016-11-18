Arts Playlist: Tiny house documentary brings awareness to Delaware

Destiny's Bridge documentary highlighting homelessness in a Mid-Atlantic town is touring the East Coast this month. In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart spent time with those involved with the film and talked with local officials about the homelessness in Delaware.

The film tour stopped in Dover, highlighting the struggle many in the community face when it comes to finding permanent housing.

Writer/Director Jack Ballo said the film puts a human face to homelessness.

"We’re taking it to eight cities all the way down to Florida and it was all inspired by this one clip in the film of a homeless man. A 73 year old man who watches his house be demolished," Ballo said.

Minister Steve Brigham is a main character in the film Destiny’s Bridge. He thinks cheap-to-build tiny homes could help people struggling to find housing.

"This is so practical. Somebody could work at a minimum wage job and they could survive," Brigham said.

Organizations like Port Hope Delaware advocate building tiny homes in the First State.



Port Hope is working to get approval from either the City of Dover or Kent County to build a test site of tiny homes.

