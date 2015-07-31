Enlighten Me: New DCCA Curator Jackie Milad on art, social change and inclusion

Jackie Milad is the new Gretchen Hupfel Curator at the Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts.

She’s a visual artist herself who spent years running the STAMP Gallery at the University of Maryland. And she’s one of the few women of color to ever hold the position.

On one of her first days on the job last week, Milad discussed her curatorial vision and how to use art to bring about conversations on tough issues like race and social justice.

"I hope to bring in artists with a diverse perspective. I think it’s important, especially now, to have those tough conversations about race, gender, and just general privilege," said Milad.

When Milad was hired earlier this month, DCCA Executive Director John Shipman said she is a “get” for the institution because of her years of experience and commitment to serving the public.

"She’s already been a captain of that ship, I mean, she’s an innovator," he said.

