Arts Playlist: DCCA exhibition on its way to NYC

An exhibition that originated at the Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts is heading to Wall Street.

On April 1st, the show will open at New York City’s Museum of American Finance.

The solo exhibition by Philadelphia based artist Emily Erb first opened at the DCCA in October 2013.For the show, “Legal Tender” Erb employs the ancient Indian technique of silk painting to reflect a global perspective on the history of American money.

The show consists of large scale flag paintings depicting US paper currency from 1862 to the present.

DCCA curator Maiza Hixon is excited to take the show on the road.

“It’s extremely rewarding as a curator because not only are you really showcasing the local talent but making the DCCA part of the national dialogue in relation to art that’s going on in New York City and beyond our local environment.”

“Legal Tender” opens at New York’s Museum of American Finance on April 1st. The DCCA’s newest exhibitions “Layering Constructs” and “Relics” will open April 18th in Wilmington.

This piece is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.