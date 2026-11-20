Legendary tennis champion Billie Jean King has pulled off rare feats and plenty of titles.

Perhaps one of her most famous was her performance in the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match against male chauvinist Bobby Riggs. It was a turning point for women’s tennis and other professional women’s sports.

A new ESPN documentary film “Give Me the Ball” illustrates the impact of that match and the rest of King’s storied career. The documentary airs Sunday, Nov. 22, on ESPN.

Todd Melby, host of The Drunk Projectionist movie podcast reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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