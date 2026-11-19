Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot, is trading on the Nasdaq for the first time Thursday.

After pricing its initial public offering at $83 per share, the AI giant is valued at $1.5 trillion dollars, surpassing SpaceX as the biggest IPO on record.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Ali Velshi, chief data reporter at MS NOW, and host of “The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi,” about the significance of the tech company’s debut on Wall Street.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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