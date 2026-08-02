Mr. Rogers is on YouTube — and defying conventional rules of the platform

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
NPR's Lakshmi Singh reports on how volunteers at a Maryland senior living community are bringing back the art of letter writing with a unique pen pal program. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on July 29, 2026.)