Trump to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskyy and Israel's Netanyahu

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
President Trump is set to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are today. And, Temporary Protected Status holders may face deportation soon.