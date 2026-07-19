Romance books recommended by NPR staff for summer reading

Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Every couple of years members of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma travel back to visit ancestral and historic sites located in the Midwest. Members say it's especially poignant as the country celebrates the 250th year of American independence.