Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Kids' screen use goes way up in the summertime. And just as the movie Toy Story 5 portrays, that can be problematic for children. Here are tips for parents to help their kids manage screens and have fun IRL this summer.
A document from the Department of Homeland Security outlines plans to issue local police facial recognition technology used by federal immigration agents, a move that will expand the scope of ICE surveillance.