From side gigs to canceling trips, Americans adjust to months of high gas prices

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
Recent studies suggest GLP-1s, the weight loss and diabetes drugs, may both prevent cancer and slow its progression. While weight loss is known to curb cancer risks, GLP-1s may act on other brain and metabolic pathways to prevent cancer.