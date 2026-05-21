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The history of Kermit the Frog, an American icon

NPR | By Jennifer Ludden
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

A beloved cultural icon who's bright green? Kermit the Frog is also quintessentially American.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
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