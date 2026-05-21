The history of Kermit the Frog, an American icon

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
Pratt, a former reality TV star, is flooding social media with edgy humor, AI slop and combative rhetoric as a way of grabbing attention and winning the vote of the very online. It's a strategy some political experts see as the future of online campaigning.