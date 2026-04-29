At Water’s Edge: How Truman Lowe’s art fits into the story of America
To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.
A new exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian showcases the work of the late minimalist artist Truman Lowe.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan interviews the curator of the exhibit, Rebecca Trautmann, about the influence Lowe had on Tribal communities and the country as a whole.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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