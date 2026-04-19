"Classical Music Happy Hour" podcast shows a different side of classical music

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Delaware Public Media works with aspiring high school journalists through our youth media program Generation Voice.This morning/afternoon, we have a piece from the Polytech High School student we are working with this year– senior Christian Parson - who reports on DNREC’s Take a Kid Fishing program.