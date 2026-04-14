'People had hope': Iranian Americans watch the Iran war from afar

Kelly McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.
Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is responsible for a huge share of intel collected by the U.S. Lawmakers and civil liberties advocates are worried it enables warrantless spying on U.S. citizens.