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Supreme Court considers case about mail-in ballot deadlines

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Supreme Court has been hearing a case on Monday that could impact the midterm elections and when people who vote by mail have to submit their ballots.

Justices are looking at whether states should be able to count mail-in ballots that arrive after election day but are postmarked by election day.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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