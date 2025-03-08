'Wait Wait' for March 8. 2025: With Not My Job guest Lauren Graham
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Lauren Graham and panelists Shantira Jackson, Faith Salie, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Canadianos!; Softcovers Run For Cover; The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, All Year Long
Panel Questions
HMS Eternity
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about people who regret bringing their kids to work, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Lauren Graham talks The Z-Suite and Gilmore Girls
Lauren Graham, star of The Z-Suite and The Gilmore Girls, plays our game called "Gilmore Girl, meet Girls with Gills." Three questions about mermaids.
Panel Questions
A New Way To Be Late; Uncle Pennybags Goes Digital
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Forever Banana; Colgate Camper; Cheaper Than Surgery, More Expensive than Froyo
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that publishing has given up on paperbacks, what'll be the next cost-saving innovation in books.
