2024 Candidate Conversations: Governor

We’ve reached out to candidates that have filed to run in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

Candidate Conversations are part of with Delaware Debates, produced in collaboration with University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Delaware Public Media's Election Coverage is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities

  • A self-described small businessman, Bobby Williamson is making his first run for political office.
    Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Bobby Williamson
    Delaware Public Media
  • Jerry Price is a retired New York City police officer making his first run for public office.
    Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Jerry Price
  • House Minority Leader Mike Ramone (R-Pike Creek) has served in the Delaware General Assembly since 2008.
    Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Mike Ramone
    Delaware Public Media
