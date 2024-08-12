Candidate Conversations: Democratic candidate for Governor Bethany Hall-Long

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for governor Bethany Hall-Long Listen • 42:57

Bethany Hall-Long is finishing her second term as Lt. Gov. Before that she served in the General Assembly, in the House from 2003 to 2008 and then in the State Senate from 2009 until 2016.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

