Candidate Conversations 2024

Candidate Conversations: Democratic candidate for Governor Collin O'Mara

Published August 12, 2024 at 7:54 PM EDT
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for Governor and in this interview Democrat Collin O'Mara.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for governor Collin O'Mara

Collin O’Mara is making his first run for office in Delaware, but previously served as DNREC Secretary under former Gov. Jack Markell.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

