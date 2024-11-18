Last forest in Lewes to be acquired and preserved by the city

Open Space Alliance and the Greater Lewes Foundation partner to acquire the last remaining forest in Lewes.

Once the organizations raise $8 million for the acquisition, the City of Lewes will become the property owner and the land will be protected by a conservation easement. The organization has about 70% of the funding so far.

Fourth Street Preserve campaign chair Jim Ford said if the land went to a developer, it could hold up to 29 single-family dwelling units.

That kind of development could increase problems related to flooding, runoff, stormwater management and even some sea level rise, according to Ford.

“And then the loss of habitat. The last remaining parcel of forest in the city would be gone,” Ford said. “Lewes has a very strong attachment to its history, and it would be a shame to lose this parcel.”

Ford added Lewes has seen a lot of development, and this parcel is an opportunity to preserve the last remaining forested area in the city.

“It's a habitat. It's a historical area. There's a lot of community support for it, so that's why we've taken the initiative to go ahead and try to raise the funds to preserve this.”

The Fourth Street Preserve was a part of the first piece of Delaware land deeded to a settler in 1670.

The Greater Lewes Foundation campaign manager Pam Constanzi said about $2.5 million in funding comes from community members alone.

“Those are the kinds of numbers in a small town like Lewes – that's a lot of individuals to be on board for a campaign like this.”

The plan envisions it as a habitat reserve with a walking trail.