Local human rights group responds to the crisis in Gaza

Delawareans for Palestinian Human Rights works to advocate for a peaceful and fair resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They were founded in 2012 and regularly share information about policies impacting the region, and stories from Gaza.

Mike Abel, the group’s co-founder, says her organization is mourning the loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives caused by the recent outbreak of violence.

“Israel has now cut off Palestinians in Gaza from electricity, water, fuel, food, medical supplies. The Israeli forces have bombed telecommunications infrastructure, flattened buildings. Killed men, women, and children. And the death toll is sure to rise,” said Abel.

Much of the communication coming out of Gaza is from citizens who still have access to their phones.

“We fear that soon Palestinians in Gaza will be completely sealed off from the outside world and unable to communicate,” said Abel.

Her organization now seeks to be a voice for Palestinians during a time where they can’t advocate for themselves.

DelPHR partners with national and local groups, such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace. While they have not organized any rallies in Delaware, they point to ones happening in New York, Philadelphia, and D.C.

DelPHR and their partner groups are calling on leaders at every level to recognize the impact of Israel’s military response on Palestinian citizens, and cease one-sided aid to Israel.