Powerball jackpot swells to $1.2 billion Wednesday

Lottery players in the First State and beyond have a billion reasons to play Powerball Friday.

The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, the third largest in the game’s history and the fifth largest all-time.

This also marks the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion dollar grand prizes. The last Powerball jackpot win was July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Two tickets from Monday’s drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize – including one in Delaware. The other was in Michigan. Two other tickets, sold in New York and South Carolina, also matched all five white balls, but won $2 million with the Power Play feature.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. And the state has never produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.