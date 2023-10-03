© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Powerball jackpot swells to $1.2 billion Wednesday

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Lottery players in the First State and beyond have a billion reasons to play Powerball Friday.

The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, the third largest in the game’s history and the fifth largest all-time.

This also marks the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion dollar grand prizes. The last Powerball jackpot win was July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Two tickets from Monday’s drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize – including one in Delaware. The other was in Michigan. Two other tickets, sold in New York and South Carolina, also matched all five white balls, but won $2 million with the Power Play feature.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. And the state has never produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
