Local teams compete in Forestry Career Development Event

Forestry for the Future (FFA) teams compete at Brecknock Park Wednesday.

Delaware school chapters of FFA face off in the 2023 Forestry Career Development Event (CDE).

There are 24 different Career Development Events, covering job skills in everything from communications to mechanics, with a mix of individuals and team events.

Delaware Forest Service education specialist Ashley Melvin details what this competition covers.

"How well they’re able to identify trees, how well they’re able to measure and calculate board feet in trees, how well they’re able to diagnose tree disorders that we commonly have in this area, and how well they're able to do a compass and pasting course," said Melvin.

Each team consists of four students who must answer both individual and team-based questions.

This is the event’s sixteenth consecutive year and Melvin says it is significant to those participating.

"This contest is really integral to students deciding whether or not they want to pursue a career in forestry," said Melvin. "The winner of this event will go on to represent Delaware at the national event.”

The four-day National FFA Convention takes place in Indianapolis in November.

2022 Delaware Forestry CDE event, the Odessa FFA team was recognized as a Bronze Emblem chapter at the national event.