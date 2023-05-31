Texas passes measures to increase election oversight in Harris County

In Texas, two controversial voting bills are headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature after being passed by the legislature. The bills would expand the state’s oversight of local elections in Democratic-dominated Harris County, and hike penalties for illegal voting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Andrew Schneider, senior reporter on politics and government at Houston Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.