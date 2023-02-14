Dept. of Correction ends COVID visitation restrictions

Delaware’s Department of Correction expands in-person visitation.

Effective immediately - two adults and two children can visit an inmate.

Restrictions on in-person visitations started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help reduce the risk of infection at DOC facilities, not only for inmates - but staff as well.

Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson notes DOC will continue to employ its comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation measures to protect facilities, staff and inmates.

He says since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, 43,000 inmate COVID tests have been administered and aggressive testing of inmates continues.

Hudson adds that to date, 53-percent of people currently in DOC custody have received at least partial COVID-19 vaccination, 81-percent of inmates over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated and more than 1,400 current inmates eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster have received one.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the First State’s correction system has remained very low for months now. As of Monday, six inmates across DOC facilities statewide have known active cases of COVID-19, all of whom are showing no symptoms of illness.