The Green - April 10, 2026 Listen • 50:09

How is the war on Iran affecting Delaware's farmers?

It's the start of a new season for farmers in the First State, and as they look at what to plant and how to budget to have a successful season, they are navigating several issues. Some of those issues are out of their control, including the impact of the war with Iran and tariffs.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale delves into those issues with University of Delaware Cooperative Extension Farm Business Management Specialist Nathaniel Bruce to better understand how Delaware farmers are coping with this period of volatility in the agriculture industry.

Iran War Impacts on Farmers Farm Business Management Specialist Nathaniel Bruce spoke to DPM's Isreal Hale about the state of the agriculture industry in Delaware Listen • 13:42

An expanded arts program helps incarcerated folks reenter society

Delaware’s Department of Correction aims to expand options it offers to people incarcerated at its four state facilities.

One is a pilot arts program at Howard Young in Wilmington run by Rehabilitation Through The Arts. Delaware became the third state to participate when it launched 10 weeks ago.

This week, five men graduated from that program and Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier sat in on their final class to learn more about the program and what it provides.

Arts Program Helping with Reentry DPM's Bente Bouthier visited the Howard Young correctional facility and met five people who graduated from their arts rehabilitiation program Listen • 7:42

Arts Playlist: Southern Delaware Chorale

The Southern Delaware Chorale returns to the stage later this month with a concert that deals with two very different regal themes - the crowned heads of Europe and some rock and roll royalty.

It's called "Kings and Queen," featuring Mozart's "Coronation Mass" - that's the "Kings" part - with the music of Freddie Mercury - that's the "Queen" part.

And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny learns more about this out-of-the-box concept and the musical threads connecting Mozart and Mercury with the Southern Delaware Chorale's co-director, Joseph Shortall.

Arts Playlist: Southern Delaware Chorale Southern Delaware Chorale's co-director, Joseph Shortall talks to DPM's Martin Matheny about their latest concert exploring royalty in unconventional ways Listen • 13:11

Enlighten Me: Spring gardening with balance and intention

It’s that time of the year again. The Earth is waking up. The first flowers and shoots are blooming, and plant-enthusiasts across the region are preparing for the growing season.

But with climate change and extreme weather events, the techniques of the past may not be the best for the present.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, our Jay Shah joined by Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President of the Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter to dig into what you can do with your land in this Spring.