Sen. Coons calls on Congress to act on immigration reform

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
coons_updated.jpg

Sen. Chris Coons joined a bipartisan trip to the southern U.S. border earlier this week.

The bipartisan delegation to El Paso, TX and Yuma, AZ met with local leaders, non-profit officials and border patrol.

The delegation included Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

Last week, President Biden announced a plan cracking down on migrants entering the U.S. from the southern border and expanding a parole system to apply for asylum.

While the move has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle, Coons said it’s Congress that has the responsibility to act on immigration.

“If we don’t want President Biden to take initiatives, a number of Republicans have criticized him for expanding the use of parole, which allows migrants into the United States with immediate work authorization, then we need to come up with bipartisan legislation that will fix this broken system.”

President Biden was in El Paso earlier this week at an immigration summit with Mexican and Canadian leaders.

Mexico agreed to accept 30,000 migrants per month from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba who attempt to enter the United States illegally.

