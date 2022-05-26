How communities process gun violence

Authorities are still piecing together information about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It’s the latest tragedy in what is becoming part of an infuriating pattern in modern American history.

From the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Florida to the shooting at Virginia Tech that left 33 people dead, Americans are all too familiar with such events.

The country looks on in the immediate wake of such an attack. But how are those schools and communities impacted by the tragedies a week, a month, or even a couple of years after a mass shooting event?

We look at how the community in Uvalde is processing and take a look back at how other towns and victims are coping with grief.

