Some Medicaid patients in Delaware will now have access to a diabetes prevention program through the YMCA.Qualifying members of Delaware’s two managed…
AARP is partnering with the YMCA to launch pilot neighborhood health programs across the country. The program available at all YMCAs in Delaware helps…
The Brandywine YMCA in Wilmington will start a 16,000-square-foot expansion this spring. YMCA of Delaware CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowles said the addition is…
Terri Hancharick wants to make life better for people with disabilities. And that’s because of her daughter Brigitte, who has cerebral palsy. “Brigitte…
Teenagers in Wilmington will have a new, free way to get out of the heat this summer -- a free membership at the YMCA. The Take On Summer program kicks…