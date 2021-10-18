wilmington mayor's race 2016

-
Mike Purzycki was sworn in as mayor of Wilmington at the Grand Opera House Tuesday night. After taking the oath of office, Purzycki offered a speech…
Wilmington mayor-elect Mike Purzycki is filling out his senior staff as he gets set to take office next week.Tanya Washington is his choice for Chief of…
The Democratic race for Wilmington mayor was a close one – with winner Mike Purzycki, Kevin Kelley, Eugene Young separated by less than 500 votes in the…
The race for mayor of Wilmington will have a Republican option after all.Robert Martin filed Friday to run under the GOP banner on November’s General…
Wilmington mayoral candidates faced off in another debate last night, with the focus on public safety.Personal barbs were traded and tensions flared over…
Wilmington Councilwoman at-large Maria Cabrera officially launched her run for mayor Tuesday morning. She joins an crowded race, with six other Democrats…
City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera plans to launch a campaign for mayor of Wilmington Tuesday morning, seeking to become the first woman to hold the…
An Independent candidate has thrown his hat into the 2016 race to become the mayor of Delaware’s largest city. Steven Washington, who filed the paperwork…
Riverfront Development Corporation chief Mike Purzycki, is the latest to jump in the race for Mayor of Wilmington. Purzycki says he sees Wilmington at a…
Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams (D) has another challenger for his office in 2016. It's state Sen. Robert Marshall (D-Wilmington West), who announced his…