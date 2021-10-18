-
Planners are looking to address the truck traffic problem that residents around the Port of Wilmington face. Residents around the Port say heavy truck…
Planners took the document that could guide changes to the 202 corridor in northern New Castle County to the public for a final look this week. The…
The effort to proactively organize development in New Castle County south of the C&D Canal is moving forward despite the pandemic. Planners unveiled the…
Planners are looking to improve transportation along Governor Printz Boulevard in northern New Castle County in anticipation of growth there.The…
Planners are taking a look at transportation in Newport several years after a study recommended commuter rail service be restored there. The Wilmington…
Regional planners updated the public last week on efforts to shape the future of the Route 202 corridor. The Concord Pike Corridor Master Plan being…
A new transportation justice plan from the Wilmington Area Planning Council shows some groups of residents face more transportation challenges than…
Regional planners hope to solve flooding problems on Wilmington’s E. 7th Street Peninsula, where sea level rise could eventually make the flooding worse.…
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…