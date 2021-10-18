virtual school

-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
-
Another First State school district is temporarily returning its schools to full virtual learning. Christina School District announced Monday it is moving…
-
Parents protested the state’s largest school district Tuesday over its plan for the next stage of reopening. Red Clay parents are required to choose…
-
Colonial School District is the latest to announce it will start the school year remotely for all students. The district decided late last month to start…