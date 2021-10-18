-
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says homelessness among military veterans in Delaware is down 17 percent from 2017.The VA said it’s using point in…
-
Delaware has crossed another threshold in its fight to end veteran homelessness. Gov. John Carney announced Thursday the First State has now housed more…
-
Delaware's Center for Homeless Veterans is doubling its capacity and taking its services to the next level with a new property in Wilmington. They're…
-
Delaware won't meet its goal to house all homeless veterans within 2015, but they're close to the mark heading into the new year.The First State joined…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s weekly message focuses on the continuing work that needs to be done to improve quality of life for veterans in Delaware. Markell says…