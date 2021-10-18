-
Delaware is launching four Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) to serve Medicaid patients.The ACOs are networks of medical providers that mean to…
Some Delaware primary care practices are taking on more contracts that pay for positive patient outcomes rather than for the number of tests and…
The Medical Society of Delaware is partnering with Pennsylvania’s medical society, PAMED, to try to get physicians in each state to take on value-based…
Nanticoke Health Services in Western Sussex County is completely overhauling the way it approaches the cost of health care.Nanticoke plans to switch all…
Christiana Care Health System is getting help from the state to start a new behavioral health pilot.The Delaware Health Care Commission is using funds…
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is taking another step to move health care in the state away from the fee-for-service payment model…
Value-based care is when insurance companies pay health providers based on data measuring the overall health of a pool of patients, rather than for doctor…