US Route 202

Regional planners updated the public last week on efforts to shape the future of the Route 202 corridor. The Concord Pike Corridor Master Plan being…
Concord Pike is a natural draw for shoppers and diners in North Wilmington.But anyone driving this stretch of the Route 202 corridor recently knows it’s…
New Castle County and regional planners are beginning to examine the future of a portion of the Route 202 corridor. The Concord Pike Corridor Master Plan…
The Delaware Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan ahead to avoid paving of a portion of I-95 in Northern Delaware over the next…