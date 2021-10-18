Urban gardens

-
Rock Brown grew up on Wilmington’s East side, and doesn’t remember any community gardens in the area in the 1960s. But he does remember something else.…
Community gardens aren’t new to Wilmington or Delaware as a whole – but they were several decades ago when Wilmington resident Hazel Brown decided…
The farm to school movement in the First State is growing.Delaware resident Thianda Manzara was inspired by a 2003 visit to the Edible Schoolyard in…
As part of Delaware’s first-ever state-wide local produce week, Wilmington officials like city council member Darius Brown put the spotlight on the city’s…