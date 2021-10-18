-
Allen Harim is settling its wastewater violations with the state. DNREC announced Wednesday it entered into a conciliation order by consent with the…
-
The Rehoboth Beach ocean outfall went live at the end of May. It’s now discharging treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean.The city has been working on…
-
Rehoboth Beach’s controversial ocean outfall recently started discharging treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean. But it’s not the first outfall…
-
The state’s Environmental Appeals Board is allowing Milton-area residents to continue fighting a planned wastewater recycling facility.On Tuesday, the…
-
Rehoboth Beach commissioners last week approved a $310,000 change order to repave Henlopen Avenue over a force main that will pump city and county treated…
-
Milton-area residents are concerned about potential groundwater contamination from a plan to dispose poultry giant Allen Harim’s treated wastewater onto…
-
Artesian Water Company has received the state’s OK to amend a construction permit for a new wastewater storage facility north of Milton.Department of…
-
Work on a pipe that will discharge treated wastewater into the Atlantic is set to begin next month in Rehoboth, but one resident has some unresolved…
-
Delaware officials have approved a plan for the City of Rehoboth Beach to start releasing wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, but some city officials…